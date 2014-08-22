50 Cent Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Read… Because Floyd Really Can’t Read Well

Everyone is participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and capturing it on Instagram and Facebook. 50 Cent is different.

After completing the challenge, 50 tagged his former friend, Floyd Mayweather, and challenged him to read. Yes, read. Look at what he shared on Instagram below.

This is a little harsh, no? Calling out someone who hasn’t said anything about you to the public in a very long time seems a bit childish. As childish as it seems, maybe 50 was on to something…

“The Breakfast Club” pulled audio out of the archives of Mayweather reading a drop for the station, and he got almost everything wrong. Listen below.

Was it petty for 50 to bring up Floyd’s reading comprehension skills or was it just a joke?

