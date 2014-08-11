Uncategorized
Home

Kim Kardashian’s New Book; Chris Brown Wants Rihanna Back & More

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Selfish’ In Her New Book

Screen Shot 2014-08-11 at 10.33.50 AM

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account is super popular (remember Kim’s wedding photo that’s the “most liked” in IG history?), so we’re not surprised that she’s trying to kapitalize capitalize from it.

Kanye’s wife is publishing a 352-page book of selfies, titled ‘Selfish,’ that were all shot by–you guessed it–her. In case waiting for her to post selfies was making you impatient, now you have a book to see them all in one place, that you can put right on your coffee table! “It will feature many never-before-seen personal images from one of the most recognizable and iconic celebrities in the world,” reads a statement by the book’s publisher Rizzoli. The book will reportedly be released April 7, 2015.

Kimmy first thought of putting pictures together in a book that she would later give to Kanye on Valentine’s Day. But, in regular Kardashian fashion, she thought publishing the book instead would be “cool.” “It ended up turning out so cool that we came up with this idea to do a book, a selfie book,” she said on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” “I’m going to make some super-racy. I mean, every girl takes full pictures of their [rear] in the mirror … I might share some of them.”

If sharing “super-racy” pictures like this one is what we can expect, we’re sure her fans will love it.

With this book along with her beauty products, clothing lines and popular mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” Kim has proven that she’s not just ‘Ye’s little wife. We’re not sure if this endeavor is genius or straight up confusing. Either way, get it how you live, boo.

NEXT: Chris Brown Hangs Out Backstage With Rihanna

Kim Kardashian’s New Book; Chris Brown Wants Rihanna Back & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beyonce , Chris Brown , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Nicole Murphy , Rihanna

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close