10 Women Who Think Idris Elba’s Anaconda Is Better Than Nicki’s [TWEETS]

Idris Elba DJ’s under the name “Big Driis” and now we might know why. For the second time this year (and third time over all) the “Thor” co-star has almost broken Twitter with his hammer.

In January the British actor Tweeted that “My Bow makes my dick hard every time I smile…is that normal?” later adding that he had “fun releasing the beast.”  Of course ‘dicky bow’ is UK slang for an untied bow tie but there were women electric sliding into his mentions (more than usual we guess) regardless.

Then there was the time he Tweeted a pic of himself almost naked and quickly deleted it saying “Damn, Too late. It’s gone.”

In the latest case of carnal instigation a paparazzi photo of Idris in London shooting “A Hundred Streets” shows the the actor either really getting into his work, sporting a poorly placed microphone or an odd crease in his trousers.  We don’t know which it is but that has not stopped his fans on Twitter from inviting his lizard to lounge in their laps.

Happy Friday!

