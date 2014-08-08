10 Women Who Think Idris Elba’s Anaconda Is Better Than Nicki’s [TWEETS]

Idris Elba DJ’s under the name “Big Driis” and now we might know why. For the second time this year (and third time over all) the “Thor” co-star has almost broken Twitter with his hammer.

In January the British actor Tweeted that “My Bow makes my dick hard every time I smile…is that normal?” later adding that he had “fun releasing the beast.” Of course ‘dicky bow’ is UK slang for an untied bow tie but there were women electric sliding into his mentions (more than usual we guess) regardless.

Then there was the time he Tweeted a pic of himself almost naked and quickly deleted it saying “Damn, Too late. It’s gone.”

In the latest case of carnal instigation a paparazzi photo of Idris in London shooting “A Hundred Streets” shows the the actor either really getting into his work, sporting a poorly placed microphone or an odd crease in his trousers. We don’t know which it is but that has not stopped his fans on Twitter from inviting his lizard to lounge in their laps.

Look how good The Lord is RT @Vivaciously_Val: Best part of waking up is Idris all in yo guts! http://t.co/F4xhxGlHAU Happy Friday— Anna S. (@wittykitty5) August 08, 2014

hey look at that, i just became an idris elba fan buzzfeed.com/hnigatu/seven-…— Brokey McPoverty (@brokeymcpoverty) August 08, 2014

Looking at those pictures of Idris made my kidneys hurt. Girl, let me get a glass of that organic cranberry juice.— Freshalina (@freshalina) August 08, 2014

So @eightbit_me just texted me a picture of Idris Elba's remarkable bulge, because good friends always know exactly what you need.— Jenn Walker (@Irk_and_Ire) August 08, 2014

Dear Idris, If this is true and this you I am single!… That is all! 👏👏👏 🙏🙏👀👅💦 #drooling 😦😧😮😏😛😍… instagram.com/p/rc89KCADtR/— PaperDoll222 (@TheRealMzTye) August 08, 2014

I'm in his pocket 😂😂 RT @_MissLB_: Something gotta be in Idris' pocket. 👀— Baela (@ShaylaDiaz) August 08, 2014

I'm sorry ima let y'all finish but Idris Elba had the best dick print of all time 😩🙌😪 http://t.co/2Xq4TkxYMu— Mel (@LoveSimplicity) August 08, 2014

Idris Elba is clearly the Antichrist or he made a deal with the devil. Being that fahn with a HAMMER of that proportion is not normal. 😭😭— Fredericka Thuglass (@brownandbella) August 08, 2014

"@TheColdestJuice: Idris Elba got a true ass baby leg in his pants bruh 😳😳😳"😂😂😂 he does— Unorthodox. (@Talulabeez) August 08, 2014

