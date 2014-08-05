Jay Z Champions “Less Prisons, More Schools” On Stage In California

Jay Z is no stranger to the politics game. In fact, he’s quite skilled in blurring the lines and using hip-hop as a vehicle to spread political messages. From his widely public support of President Obama to using his On The Run Tour stage Aug 3 at the Rose Bowl in California to support Proposition 47.

The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act of 2014 aims to adjust sentences for minor and nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Money saved on less harsh punishments will then go to schools, mental health treatment and victim services.

During his “Hard Knock Life” performance, Jay took a moment to voice his support for building “more schools, less prisons.”

Those against Proposition 47 are concerned that if the initiative passes, it will require the release of thousands of already convicted felons on misdemeanor charges, risking returning them into the community to commit more crimes. Other opposing arguments include the lack of prosecution for stealing and illegally possessing a firearm – which is currently considered a felony. There are also concerns of misdemeanor offenders using Prop 47 as a get-out-jail-free card.

