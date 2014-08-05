Entertainment News
Is Robin Thicke “MIA” or…..

No, I don’t think he is “missing” after cancelling shows here in Indy and else where…

 

Everybody knows that Robin Thicke has been having problems (insert sad face here) and such problems have been weighing on him sooooo much, he had to cancel concert shows, including here in Indianapolis…

Well the concert was August 1st, at the State Fair, but even though this date has passed, and everyone has moved on, what was Mr. Thicke up too then you ask???

 

robin

Well….this is the time where you become jealous and pissed off….he was at the beach with his son….oh and some rando girl…

Well…at least his son is adorable, guess we can maybe forgive him for that, your call…

The full story and everything is here at  http://www.tmz.com/

