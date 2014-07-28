Were Solange And Jay Z Really Fighting About Rihanna?

We really don’t know what to think about this one. A source is reportedly talking about what caused the now infamous fight between Solange Knowles and her sister’s husband Jay Z. The claim is that the reason for the fight was none other than pop star Rihanna.

According to Page Six, the source says the elevator fight was because Jay allegedly planned to meet up with Rihanna later that night at his 40/40 club.

Says the source,

“Solange was like, ‘Enough is enough — you must be [screwing] Rihanna,’” says the source. “To many people who know them, they know it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

Speculation about the state of the Bey and Jay relationship has been piqued by the recent photos which show that the “IV” tattooed on Beyonce’s ring finger which was supposed to represent her birthday, Jay’s birthday, and their wedding date, has been erased.

Now while there is indeed a possibility of just about anything being true at this point….we’re going to go out on a limb and say this one is probably reaching a bit.

If there was something scandalous to know about Jay and RiRi we sort of thing that would have been brought to the surface a long time before the fight with Solange because people are rummaging through Rihanna’s beeswax just as much as they are Jay and Bey’s business! That would be much too big of a pay day for some “secret source” to be keeping their mouth shut about! If this were true, tongues would have been wagging in a big way!

Just saying!

Now…DISCUSS!

