Break-up rumors have dogged the King and Queen of Hip-Hop, Beyonce and JAY Z, throughout their relationship, but the chatter has intensified significantly since Elevator-gate, and it’s been compounded by Beyonce crooning about infidelity in a wedding ensemble on “On The Run” tour stops. Now, a recent blind item has kicked the speculation into overdrive, reports Jezebel:

We have told you MANY times before that this high-profile marriage is just a business arrangement. We have also told you that this business arrangement will wind down after their current project is finished. Well, it’s almost over! They are splitting up everything (properties, money, child/ren) right now, but will be keeping up appearances until the announcement. They are separating this year, with the divorce to follow in about six months. It will be very clean and very fast. In fact, the parties involved are describing the timeline as “Tom Cruise/Katie Holmes fast.”

Page Six has also reported on JAY Z’s alleged infidelity and the looming end to one of the most envied relationships in pop culture:

“There are no rings, if you haven’t noticed,” the source said, admitting that he thought things would get better after the birth of the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. “For just a split moment, things got real for them and she was even talking about adding to the family,” the source said. “But, after a while, Jay was out doing Jay and Bey was out doing Bey. They made the classic mistake of thinking a child would change everything and help to rekindle the initial fire, and it didn’t.”

The couple has reportedly been seeing a marriage counselors in hopes of salvaging their relationship. Whatever the outcome, we wish the best for one of our favorite families. See Beyonce perform “Resentment” below:

‘On The Run’ Or On The Rocks? Beyonce And JAY Z Possibly Heading For Divorce was originally published on newsone.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: