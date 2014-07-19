Just when the world thought that Floyd Mayweather‘s beef with T.I. was over, the boxer took another jab at the King of the South!

Fighters are known to talk a lot of smack during fight press conferences, but the shots are usually aimed at their opponents.

While promoting his upcoming rumble with Marcos Maidana, one reporter asked Floyd why he was beefing with Tip. While it has nothing to do with the fight, Floyd said, “He thinks I was f**king his b*tch.” Look for it around the 2:17 mark in the video below.

Floyd Mayweather Denies Making Claims He Slept With T.I.’s Wife Tiny was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: