No Pictures, Please: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Ban Phones From Their Wedding

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade aren’t taking any chances that their wedding pictures will wind up on social media!

The happy couple has finally sent out their wedding invitations, and one thing has been made: no phones allowed! TMZ.com reports that cameras and smart phones have been banned from the ceremony.

MUST READ: Reggie Bush Marries Lilit Avagyan In Lavish Wedding & Kim Kardashian’s Brother Was Invited [PHOTO]

With their August 30 fast approaching, Gabrielle and D.Wade want their guests to get ready for a real party. Had phones been allowed, the public would be in for a great show.

Their invite, which is made of wood, reads, “Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a THROW DOWN.”

It’s also going to be a little hard for paparazzi to find the festivities because they weren’t listed on the invite, so the only pics you’ll see of the ceremony will likely come from the newlyweds. Very smart, Gabby and D.Wade!

No Pictures, Please: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Ban Phones From Their Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

