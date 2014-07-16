When she’s not on-screen playing an intimidating green superhero or strutting the latest designer look on the red carpet, she’s busy hanging out with the love of her life. It’s no surprise that Zoe Saldana knows a thing or two about love.

The Latina Hollywood star secretly wed in London with hubby Marco Perego last year in June. It was a quick move, considering the actress was involved in an on-off relationship with Bradley Cooper from 2011 to 2013.

But Saldana simply knew that her and the Italian artist were meant to be.

“I don’t do the ABCs. I do what my heart says, what my heart feels,” Saldana, 35, told Marie Claire magazine. “So from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew.”

Perego is the perfect fit for the half-Dominican and half-Puerto Rican gal. After all, she’s always wanted “a badass renegade! A pirate! A pirate who can cry. Oh, my God!,” according to E! News.

Needless to say her down-to-earth hubby is nicknamed “Pirate Perego” because of his long locks and scruffy look.

Though the “Avatar” star is living happily ever after with her European beau, she shared some love advice for those single ladies waiting for Mr. Right.

One of the biggest things she’s learned about relationships is to never settle.

“If you’re not happy with a person, leave. And wait until you find that one person who makes you feel good about yourself every single day and is not expecting you to change, but to grow,” Saldana said.

She also said that she’s been in relationships where a man has disrespected her.

“I don’t need to be friends with that man anymore. I don’t want to be the one going, ‘I’m cool, because I’m friends with all my exes,’ she stated.

“There’s a reason why you’re called an ex. I crossed you off my list. Moving on. You cross a line, you need to know that you’re going to walk this earth knowing that there’s an individual who has no respect for you.”

And there you have it. To find happiness like Zoe did with Perego, follow your heart, don’t settle and respect yourself.

