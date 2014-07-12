sports
Carmelo Anthony To Stay In New York [VIDEO]

Welp! Seems as though Knick fans can finally exhale as their guy Carmelo appears to be sticking around!

According to ESPN, Carmelo Anthony’s team is in deep negotiations with the Knicks. The deal will have Carmelo staying in New York for an unspecified amount of time. Take a look at what’s goings on behind the scenes in the video below!

 

 

As usual Chicago was so close…and yet so far away all at the same time. And LA…yeah…we won’t even comment on LA! But we will say this, those other teams were offering a whole lot…so we’re super curious to see what the Knicks brought to the table that allowed them to keep the superstar on their roster! It must have been a whole lot!

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out!

Now…DISCUSS!

 

