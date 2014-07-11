Entertainment News
Drake & Chris Brown Hit The Studio Together [PHOTO]

Pop star Rihanna placed herself in the role of R&B’s Helena of Troy when she left Chris Brown to get with his once friend turned enemy Drake. After both have loved and lost the Bajan beauty, it looks as though Breezy and Drizzy have let bygones be bygones. Chris Brown and Drake were spotted in the studio listening to new tracks.

While we aren’t sure if Drake and Chris Brown are working on a collaboration, we can tell you the photo was posted on Instagram by Kosine. Kosie is one half of the hit production duo Da Internz. Kosine captioned the photo, “Ay @ericbellinger should we give these niggaz more glow or nah? #harvestseason #KINGSONLY.”

 

Many were shocked to see the photo because of their long-simmering feud as well as the infamous bottle bashing brawl in NYC’s Club WiP where Breezy got cut in the face and NBA champion Tony Parker sustained an injury to his eye.

Since they have, let’s move on from this beef.

Chris Brown , Da Internz , Drake , Feud , Rihanna , studio

