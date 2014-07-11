LeBron James Goes Back To Cleveland, Twitter Predicts How Dwyane Wade Is Reacting

Now that it’s official that LeBron James is heading back to Cleveland, the world is wondering what the next steps for Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat will be. The people on Twitter predicted that D. Wade is feeling sick over the fact that he decided not to opt-out of his contract with the Heat, guaranteeing him $41.8 million.

Here are the best of D.Wade’s “reactions.”

When Pat Riley want cha…and D-Wade knees can't do nothin for ya….aawwwwuh….— TeeJay™ (@AintEeenTrippin) July 11, 2014

All D-Wade got left is Gabrielle and some bad knees. …😂😂😂— Evil Mike Smith (@EvilMikeSmith) July 11, 2014

Dwade watching LeBron, and soon Bosh, leave Miami http://t.co/nMUegPL5gH— Prabhjot Singh (@prabh961) July 11, 2014

Chris Bosh is likely to sign with the Houston Rockets later today (ESPN) DWade be like…. http://t.co/Ca1XpoQluq— N B A T A L K (@Talk_NBA_) July 11, 2014

My tea leaves also tell me that D Wade is going to sign with BET to be on the next season of Being Mary Jane…….— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 11, 2014

It's okay, at least D Wade still got his girl shooting with him in the gym http://t.co/ZSrzQA7ihT— Kourtney Love (@Kourtney_2B) July 11, 2014

Cleveland's reaction to Lebron returning vine.co/v/MFzw7IlJgpm— Nigel Int'l D. (@Nigel_D) July 11, 2014

Official pictures of D-Wade after LeBrons announcement http://t.co/hua3sLaxoa— (@l3ahpar) July 11, 2014

Dwade just gotta retire and give gabby a baby b a stay at home dad— Rico Thompson (@MrN3xtLevel) July 11, 2014

Dwade trying out for the Cavs like… vine.co/v/hdtQKH1m3Tn— Mamba Army General (@TheCooleyShow) July 11, 2014

Dwade: Bosh you'll still come back to Miami right? Bosh: http://t.co/nm3MJjQLgS— ♎️ P O L O ♎️ (@Polo_Fresh1) July 11, 2014

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Johnny Manziel And His Famous Friends [GALLERY]

Miami Heat Center Greg Oden Smashes Volleyball In Opponents Face [VIDEO]

This Is What Happens When You Get Drafted By The Minnesota Timberwolves [VIDEO]

LeBron James Goes Back To Cleveland, Twitter Predicts How Dwyane Wade Is Reacting was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: