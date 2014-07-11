sports
LeBron James Goes Back To Cleveland, Twitter Predicts How Dwyane Wade Is Reacting

2014 NBA Finals - Game Three

Now that it’s official that LeBron James is heading back to Cleveland, the world is wondering what the next steps for Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat will be. The people on Twitter predicted that D. Wade is feeling sick over the fact that he decided not to opt-out of his contract with the Heat, guaranteeing him $41.8 million.

Here are the best of D.Wade’s “reactions.”

LeBron James Goes Back To Cleveland, Twitter Predicts How Dwyane Wade Is Reacting was originally published on theurbandaily.com

cleveland cavailers , dwyane wade , Lebron James , miami heat

