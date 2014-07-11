Since LeBron James opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat, everyone from bakers to fictional advertising execs and James’ own wife has weighed in on whether or not he would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving the team in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. The wait is finally over.

After racking up four straight NBA finals appearances and two Championships with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade–aka– “The Heatles” LeBron James is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“My relationship with Northeast Ohio is bigger than basketball,” James told SI.com in a first-person essay. “I didn’t realize that four years ago. I do now.”

In four seasons with the Miami Heat LeBron James averaged 26.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. In 2013, he led the Heat on a 27-game winning streak, the second longest in league history. He was the NBA’s MVP in 2012 and 2013 and Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013. He also lead the USA Men’s Basketball team to a Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

“The hardest thing to leave is what I built with those guys,” James said. “I’ve talked to some of them and will talk to others. Nothing will ever change what we accomplished.”

James also remained a force off the court raking in over $40 Million a year in endorsements from Nike, Coke, Dunkin Donuts and Beats By Dre. On September 14, 2013 he married his longtime girlfriend, Savannah Brinson, in San Diego, Calif. They have two children together, LeBron Jr., 8, and Bryce, 6.

That family bond may have been the biggest deciding factor in LeBron’s return to Ohio, where he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

LeBron James Is Going Back To Cleveland Cavaliers was originally published on theurbandaily.com