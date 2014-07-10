Chuck D Gets Really Heated Over Fake Iggy Azalea Photo

Legendary rapper Chuck D is not here for the nonsense in Hip-Hop music. The Public Enemy frontman haa been using his Twitter page to rail against the injustices in the Hip-Hop music industry and has taken a lot of heat because of it. None of that has phased Chuck D because he just put Australian rapper Iggy Azalea in his crosshairs.

A photo of Iggy Azalea hanging out with T.I., Drake and B.o.B. with a very insulting caption. The caption of the photo said, “Me and Ma N***a’s.” Upon seeing the picture, Chuck D, who despises the use of the n-word in general, let his opinion be known. Chuck D tweeted, “A new straight path to slavery. Here comes a endorsed sanctioned CORPlantation artist with A line straight out of 1853.”

After posting his tweet about the questionable photo, Chuck D was informed that the picture was fabricated and Iggy Azalea never posted, tweeted or captioned that photo. Many assumed that because the photo was a fake, he would issue an apology. But that never came. Instead, Chuck D later posted, “True or not the IGGY thing is a reality when you call yourself with the slaveass term that was branded on skin & today markets, sht happens.”

Iggy Azalea has faced accusations of being a racist in the past. The racism claims came after Azalea dropped a song called “D.R.U.G.S.” in 2012. The song contained a line where she called herself a runaway slave master. So far, Iggy hasn’t commented on this recent firestorm.

a new straight path to slavery Here comes a endorsed sanctioned CORPlantation artist with A line straight out of 1853 http://t.co/OiUZhQ7DUi— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 10, 2014

True or not the IGGY thing is a reality when you call yourself with the slaveass term that was branded on skin & today marketed, sht happens— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 10, 2014

