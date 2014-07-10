TWO WRONGS: Kanye West and Stacey Dash Clash Over Misuse Of Rape

Kanye West has established himself as the king of overstatement. The rapper and producer goes to great lengths to argue his position as being both a genius and victim in this world, using his interviews and concerts as a sounding board between self-indulgent recordings.

In a most recent soliloquy at a show in London he ranted about his family’s inability to escape the paparazzi and likened the experience to sexual assault.

“I want to bring my family to the movies without 30 motherf–kers following me,” he said on stage July 5th. “Everybody here, they like sex right? Sex is great when you and your partner are like, ‘Hey, this is what we both want to do.’ But if one of those people don’t want to do that, what is that called? That’s called rape. That is called violation.”

WTF?

Kanye’s dubious comparison didn’t seem to gain the same negative attention that his rants against the fashion seemed to receive but his one-time video co-star Stacey Dash took him to task on Fox News.

“For Kanye to say ‘rape,’ maybe he needs to spend some time on Rikers Island,” Dash said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” Tuesday. “Go to Rikers for a little while and then he’ll know what rape is.”

Again…WTF?

First off, Kanye and people like him need to stop making comparisons between their privileged lives and real atrocities. Arsenio Hall already told him to have a stadium of seats for saying that he was treated like a slave because no free person, athlete or entertainer that earns millions of dollars traveling the world FREELY can liken their existence to being forced to work without compensation, beaten and ACTUALLY raped on a daily basis. And being chased by Paparazzi is at the least an inconvenience and at most harassment, but it is NOTHING like being made to have sex against your will. Stop it.

While we see Stacey’s sentiment, we also don’t think it’s right to tell Kanye to “go to Rikers” and “see what rape is like” to make her point. If a male anchor had suggested that a female artist go to jail to experience rape the petitions for his job would be coming faster than you could tweet “all falls down.” Again…Stop it.

So to the both of them…

TWO WRONGS: Kanye West and Stacey Dash Clash Over Misuse Of Rape was originally published on theurbandaily.com

