Production Company Files Injunction Against Michael Jackson Estate

Despite Michael Jackson having been gone for five years, his estate is still battling any and every lawsuit that  comes their way. Michael Jackson’s estate is currently dealing with an injunction filed by a production company who made the documentary “Michael Jackson: The Last Photoshoot.”

According to reports, Noval Williams Films filed an injunction against the estate in a Manhattan Supreme Court after the estate tried to stop the release and sale of their documentary that chronicled Michael Jackson’s 2007 photo shoot for the covers of Ebony and L’Uomo Vogue Magazines. The estate made the first move when they filed a cease-and-desist claim against the production company saying Noval Williams Films didn’t have the rights to use behind-the-scenes footage of Michael Jackson.

 

Williams answered that cease-and-desist with a lawsuit in June claiming they own the rights and the action taken by Michael Jackson’s estate is stopping Noval Williams Films from selling their documentary. The injunction they just filed requires Michael Jackson’s estate respond to the injunction within 21 days.

Howard Weitzman, the estate’s attorney, stated, “The makers of the documentary are attempting to exploit footage and photographs of [Michael], which we believe are owned by his estate. The documentary contains . . . private moments that he never agreed could be publicly and commercially exploited without his consent and/or involvement.”

