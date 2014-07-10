IMPD Chief Hite Pleads For Info In Broad Ripple Shootings; Talks Officer Renn Murder, Indy’s Rising Violence

A somber Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Rick Hite appeared on Afternoons with Amos to directly appeal to the community for information about the shooting of seven people in Broad Ripple the night of July 4th and early morning July 5th. Chief Hite said police has received few leads and strongly encouraged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. The Chief said police would be speaking with Broad Ripple merchants about and bar owners about things those owners can do to help prevent fights and disputes in their clubs from spilling out into the streets and causing more problems. Hite said despite a strong police presence, the Broad Ripple incident began when two people “bumped” into each other on a sidewalk and began to open fire. Chief Hite also talked eloquently about the late Office Perry Renn. Hite saluted Renn’s dedication and professionalism. “He wanted to serve and work in that community”, the Chief said. A couple hours after the Chief’s interview, he joined Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry when Curry announced murder charges against Officer Renn’s accused killer Major Davis Jr. Davis is now in serious, but stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital. Some new details about the murder emerged. The suspected gun was an AK-47 type weapon known as a Romarm 7.62x39mm Rifle. The gun was purchased in 2010 by Davis’ mother. Other details include that Officer Renn was shot three times, with the fatal shot being a bullet that penetrated a lung and his heart. Click the Link to Read the Charging and Probable Cause Documents in the Case. CHARGING AND PROBABLE CAUSE DOCUMENTS IN MURDER CASE OF MAJOR DAVIS, JR. Click the Media Player to Hear IMPD Chief Hite’s Afternoons with Amos Interview. Runs 19 Minutes ©2014 WTLC/Radio One. https://ronepraiseindy.files.wordpress.com/2014/07/awa-chief-hite-070914.mp3

