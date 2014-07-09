Entertainment News
Singer Mya’s Life Threatened Over Alleged Long Term Affair With Jay Z

Some folk’s elevators stop a few stories short of the top! This story is the perfect demonstration of this phenomenon! According to Bossip, the RNB singer Mya received death threats over an alleged long term affair with Jigga that she says never even happened! Mya broke her silence this week and forcefully denied a long-term affair with Jay Z after the rumor turned to death threats. Her manager, Mike Killmon, told The New York Daily News.

“Someone walked up and asked her about it while she was accepting an award at a church. At first it was just ridiculous, but then some die-hard fans started making threats. She really couldn’t care less about the rumors, but she wanted to set the record straight when the after-effects started to become troublesome.”

Said Mya on social media,

“Never did, never was, never will. I play second to no one, pay my own bills, have my own label, own management company, rely on God only and respect myself & marriage way too much for nonsense.”

Mya blamed “illegitimate, thirsty sources with no facts.” for the rumors. What we’re trying to understand is…What does harming Mya do for anyone else? We understand that Bey has her stans but…c’mon y’all! Ask Kanye West how that works out when you do something crazy on her behalf! We have to believe that Yonce would be mortified! Bottom line…fans need to remember where the fantasy world stops and their own lives begin. You don’t know Beyonce…so don’t be out there threatening people on her behalf. Jeesh!

 

 

Now….DISCUSS!

 

