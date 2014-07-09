What? You just offered The President Of The United States a hit off your joint? What are you hig…..ohhhh wait..yeah…yeah you are high! This story is beyond funny!

So, according to TMZ, the President was in Denver where pot is now super legal. While he was shaking hands and kissing babies, someone yelled and offered the Chief some…well…chief! (It’s hard to make out what is being said but his reaction is priceless!)

Take a look at his how it went down in the video below!

Of course he laughed it off but still! Guess they don’t call it the “Mile HIGH” city for nothin’ huh?

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

RHOA DRAMA: Judge Sentences Apollo Nida To 8 Years In Prison And They Lose Family Home

Ginuwine’s Wife Sole Says Her Husband “Needs Help”

Did Joseline Hernandez Really Just Admit To Cheating On Stevie J With Drake And KD?

Richard Pryor’s Family At Odds Over Who Should Play The Funnyman In Biopic

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Stevie J Explains Why He Dumped Joseline Hernandez

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Messing Up The Rotation: President Obama Offered A Hit Off Joint In Denver [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com