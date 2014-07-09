Entertainment News
Messing Up The Rotation: President Obama Offered A Hit Off Joint In Denver [VIDEO]

What? You just offered The President Of The United States a hit off your joint? What are you hig…..ohhhh wait..yeah…yeah you are high! This story is beyond funny!

So, according to TMZ, the President was in Denver where pot is now super legal. While he was shaking hands and kissing babies, someone yelled and offered the Chief some…well…chief! (It’s hard to make out what is being said but his reaction is priceless!)

Take a look at his how it went down in the video below!

 

 

Of course he laughed it off but still!  Guess they don’t call it the “Mile HIGH” city for nothin’ huh?

Now…DISCUSS!

 

Messing Up The Rotation: President Obama Offered A Hit Off Joint In Denver [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

