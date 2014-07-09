What Would Amber Rose Sacrifice For Wiz Khalifa?

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are one of hip hop’s cutest couples, and they are very open about their love for one another. Amber loves Wiz so much she’s willing to make a huge sacrifice.
Get “The D.L. Hughley Show” Delivered To You!
Listen to her on “The D.L. Hughley Show” to hear what she would give up for Wiz in this exclusive interview.
MUST READ: Amber Rose Twerks For The Gram
In addition, Amber talks about her new role in the new “School Dance” movie. Hear how it was working with Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Plus, hear how she responded when asked about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in this edition of This or That!
RELATED STORIES:
Amber Rose Is Scaring People With Her Latest Tattoo [PHOTO]
Amber Rose Twerks Before Her Wedding Day [VIDEO]
Amber Rose Flaunts After-Baby Weight Loss + 10 Of The Hottest Celebrity Post-Body Bodies [PHOTOS]
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
1. We Are So In Love With Amber Rose's Lil' Family!1 of 33
2. Do The Hokey Pokey2 of 33
3. Lessons From Daddy3 of 33
4. Teach Me How To Dougie4 of 33
5. Baby Bash Serving Rick Ross Realness5 of 33
6. Daddy & Me6 of 33
7. The Shade7 of 33
8. The Lovely Couple8 of 33
9. Wiz & Amber In Love9 of 33
10. Wiz & Amber Are Perfect Together10 of 33
11. Happy B-Day Baby Bash!11 of 33
12. Look At The Beautiful Kid They Created12 of 33
13. Baby Bash!13 of 33
14. Amber May Be A "Muva," But She's Still Trill14 of 33
15. See...Still Trill15 of 33
16. Baby Bash Loves To Play16 of 33
17. Muva Is Ridiculously Fly!17 of 33
18. We Told You!18 of 33
19. Muva & Baby Bash Time19 of 33
20. On Top Of The World20 of 33
21. A Perfect Mix Of Amber & Wiz21 of 33
22. Merry Christmas Baby Bash!22 of 33
23. Twinsies!23 of 33
24. We Can't Get Enough Of Baby Bash!24 of 33
25. Muva's #FBF Are The Cutest You've Ever Seen!25 of 33
26. The Happy Couple26 of 33
27. Daddy & Bash Time27 of 33
28. Happy Holidays From The Khalifas!28 of 33
29. Mr. & Mrs. Khalifa29 of 33
30. He Loves Muva30 of 33
31. Couples Who Take Selfies Together...Stay Together31 of 33
32. insta-wiz-amber32 of 33
33. Amber's Babies33 of 33
Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!
What Would Amber Rose Sacrifice For Wiz Khalifa? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com