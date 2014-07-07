Lil Wayne’s YMCMB crew just walked away with a BET Award for best group, but may find themselves without an online home. According to TMZ, the original owners of the url “YoungMoney.com” are still owed thousands of dollars from Weezy F and are suing to get it back.

The suit claims the company that owned the website sold it to Wayne’s Young Money label in 2011 for $600,000. But there were strings attached … if Wayne’s Young Money didn’t make the payments on time, YM would forfeit the name youngmoney.com and it would go back to the seller. Wayne’s company hasn’t paid the $250K balance it owes and is blatantly blowing off its obligation … according to the lawsuit. So the seller is suing to get its domain name back.

A quarter Mill seems like a small sum for Weezy but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s been called out for poor accounting practices. We’re sure this will either be resolved quietly or everything will get redirected to WeezyThanxYou.com.

Lil Wayne Being Sued For Young Money Domain was originally published on theurbandaily.com

