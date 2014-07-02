Michael Strahan Receives Death Threats From Homeless New Yorker

Former football star turned morning talk show host Michael Strahan had his life threatened by a homeless man in New York City Tuesday July 1st.

In addition to hosting “Live with Kelly and Michael,” Strahan also has hosting duties on “Good Morning America.” A homeless man named Andre Johnson, 25, showed up to ABC’s Times Square studio around eight in the morning. That’s usually the time the hosts of “Good Morning America” come outside and interact with the crowd. According to police, Johnson got into an argument with security and things escalated. Andre Johnson then puled out a knife and said he was there to kill the former New York Giant.

Johnson was disarmed fairly quickly by a police officer who was working security at ABC Studios. Johnson was arrested and charged with felony attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s being held without bail.

