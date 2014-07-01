23 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is The BEST Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

Follow @rachelbogle

Ok, so I’ll admit it, Scott Disick used to be my LEAST favorite person on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but now…. he’s easily become my fave. And apparently I’m not alone, because I was creeping on Buzzfeed (per usual…) and ran across this amazeballz list of reasons why the man who refers to himself as “Lord Disick” is actually the best thing to happen to the Kardashians.

And here’s why:

1. He’s honest.

2. He spends his spare time pranking Kris.

3. He’s very romantic.

4. Did I say he’s honest yet?

5. Because of that time he spoke for all of the middle class.

6. He knows how to keep the sisters warm when they fall asleep.

7. He’s practical.

8. He’s not afriad to show his affection.

9. He’s real and not afraid to express his feelings.

10. He understands our obsession with the royal family.

11. Because he knew this marriage was doomed from the start.

12 He has excellent interior decorating skills…

13. He has some impeccable pick up lines, really…

14. Everyone loves him. Everyone…

15. He’s fashionable.

16. He has excellent advertising skills.

17. He comes up with incredible realizations…

18. Most humble of them all…

19 . He keeps himself busy by trying new hobbies.

20. And he’ll keep moving on to something else if it doesn’t work out.

21. He can get a little jealous sometimes, too.

22. But it’s okay because he’s really the only one who’s lasted…

23. Lastly, he just knows what to say… Via Tumblr

25. All Hail Lord Disick Credit: http://www.buzzfeed.com/meralkathwari/24-reasons-why-scott-disick-is-actually-the-best-t-fd56

