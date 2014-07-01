Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

23 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is The BEST Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

Leave a comment

Ok, so I’ll admit it, Scott Disick used to be my LEAST favorite person on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but now…. he’s easily become my fave. And apparently I’m not alone, because I was creeping on Buzzfeed (per usual…) and ran across this amazeballz list of reasons why the man who refers to himself as “Lord Disick” is actually the best thing to happen to the Kardashians.

And here’s why:

 

1. He’s honest.

1. He's honest.

2. He spends his spare time pranking Kris.

2. He spends his spare time pranking Kris.

3. He’s very romantic.

3. He's very romantic.

4. Did I say he’s honest yet?

4. Did I say he's honest yet?

5. Because of that time he spoke for all of the middle class.

5. Because of that time he spoke for all of the middle class.

That’s exactly what we were thinking…

6. He knows how to keep the sisters warm when they fall asleep.

6. He knows how to keep the sisters warm when they fall asleep.

7. He’s practical.

7. He's practical.

8. He’s not afriad to show his affection.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

9.  He’s real and not afraid to express his feelings.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

10. He understands our obsession with the royal family.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

11. Because he knew this marriage was doomed from the start.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

12 He has excellent interior decorating skills…

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

13.  He has some impeccable pick up lines, really…

15. He has some impeccable pick up lines, really...

14. Everyone loves him. Everyone…

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

15. He’s fashionable.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

16. He has excellent advertising skills.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

17.  He comes up with incredible realizations…

18. He comes up with incredible realizations...

18. Most humble of them all…

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

19. He keeps himself busy by trying new hobbies.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

20. And he’ll keep moving on to something else if it doesn’t work out.

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

21. He can get a little jealous sometimes, too.

22. He can get a little jealous sometimes, too.

22. But it’s okay because he’s really the only one who’s lasted…

23. But it's okay because he's really the only one who's lasted...

23. Lastly, he just knows what to say…

24 Reasons Why Scott Disick Is Actually The Best Thing To Happen To The Kardashians

View this image ›

Via Tumblr

25. All Hail Lord Disick

All Hail Lord Disick

Credit: http://www.buzzfeed.com/meralkathwari/24-reasons-why-scott-disick-is-actually-the-best-t-fd56

 

 

 

bruce jenner , french montana , funny , kanye , Kanye West , kardashian , kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , kris jenner , kyle and rachel , lamar odom , list , lord disick , reality tv , Rob Kardashian , Scott Disick

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close