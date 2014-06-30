Chris Brown Looked Inebriated While Being Carried Out Of The Club [VIDEO]

Newly freed R&B singer Chis Brown better hope nobody involved in his assault case is a fan of gossip sites, otherwise Breezy could be facing more trouble. Why might Chris Brown be in more trouble? He was damn near carried out of a BET Awards after-party and placed into a car being driven by his boo Karreuche Tran.

Chris Brown and his crew partied hard into the early morning hours at a club called Playhouse. When it was time for him to leave, he walked out, but not by using his own strength. Breezy was helped out of the club by a few people. Brown had his arms on the shoulders of two guys while another guy cleared the way for the superstar to get into the waiting Lamborghini.

Peep the video of his exit below.

All we have to say is:

