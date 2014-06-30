Your Life Matters
Home

IMPD Chief Rick Hite Explains To Community Indy’s Summer Crime Prevention Plans

In an expansive Afternoons with Amos interview, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Rick Hite explained his department’s summer crime fighting and crime prevention program and strategies.  The Chief also took calls of concern from listeners about  crime problems in their neighborhoods and a desire to see and feel more engagement from IMPD officers in neighborhood crime.  Chief Hite discussed the growing trend of heroin and meth use by criminals.  The Chief defended police aggressive police tactics, including assigning members of the IMPD SWAT teams in patrols in high crime areas.  Chief Hite said that his officers would not be conducting “stop and frisk” procedures like those controversial procedures used in New York City.  Chief Hite again asked the community for more cooperation with law enforcement in helping take criminals off the streets.  Chief Hite also said his department is ready for the new changes in the state’s criminal code and laws that take effect on July 1st.  Regarding the trouble that occurred last year downtown with bands of lawless young people on the Fourth of July, the Chief revealed for the first time that the problem was caused by folks downtown exploding their own fireworks.  Chief Hite implored people to leave their use of bought fireworks at their own homes, not bring them downtown.  Chief Hite also said there would be sufficient police presence not only on July 4th downtown but during Indiana Black Expo.  Click the Media Player to hear Chief Hite’s Full Afternoons with Amos Interview and Interaction with Listeners. Runs 45 Minutes ©2014 WTLC/Radio One.

IMPD Chief Rick Hite Explains To Community Indy’s Summer Crime Prevention Plans was originally published on praiseindy.com

