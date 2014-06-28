Entertainment News
Mommy Fit Motivation: Kelly Rowland And Her Baby Bump Hit The Gym

Kelly Rowland is showing the world that she plans to keep fit throughout her pregnancy!

Work it out, Kelly!

Many women may take it easy while they’re with child, but not Kelly. The “Motivation” singer, who debuted her baby bump during yoga class, is staying on top of her fitness game.

Kelly shared some pictures of herself on Instagra working on her core with a trainer so she can carry her baby in relative comfort.

MUST READ: Kelly Rowland Shows Off First Picture Of Her Baby Bump

After that, Kelly did a little work on the treadmill with two other gym goers to keep her legs long and lean.

Kelly Rowland Is Expecting! Mom-To-Be Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Michelle Willliams On What Attracted Beyonce & Kelly Rowland To Sing “Say Yes”

HE SAID/SHE SAID: Kelly Rowland Wants Her Hubby To Stay Out Of Her Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

Mommy Fit Motivation: Kelly Rowland And Her Baby Bump Hit The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kelly rowland

