Man Accused Of Killing Adrian Peterson’s Son Arrested For Kidnapping Child’s Mother

According to TMZ, officials say 28-year-old Joseph Robert Patterson,who was charged with murder and child abuse for allegedly beating Peterson’s son Tyrese to death in October of 2013, was arrested for abducting Tyrese’s mother and holding her against her will!

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Police say they responded to a call early Tuesday morning. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney said that Patterson knocked the victim unconscious and held her captive for more than an hour.

Patterson had been on $750k bond for the murder charge and was under strict instructions not to contact the child’s mother or anyone else in the family. However, Patterson allegedly ignored the instructions and kidnapped the child’s mother.

He was arrested and has since been charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, interference with emergency communications and third-degree burglary. The judge set bond for Patterson at a million dollars cash.

This is horrific. We can’t even imagine what this woman must be going through right now. We send the most positive of energy her way.

 

Man Accused Of Killing Adrian Peterson’s Son Arrested For Kidnapping Child’s Mother was originally published on theurbandaily.com

