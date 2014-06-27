sports
Power Moves: No. 2 NBA Draft Pick, Jabari Parker, Signs Shoe Deal With Jordan Brand

Jabari Parker is making power moves on his Draft Day. Prior to being drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker signed a shoe contract with Jordan Brand.

 

The NBA newbie announced the new via Twitter where he shared a picture of a gold Jumpman tie pin in which he wore on his Draft Day. The caption read “#Family.”

President of Jordan Brand, Larry Miller said:

“We could not be more excited to have Jabari Parker officially join our Jordan Family. Jabari’s character and commitment to excellence makes him a perfect fit with Jordan Brand and we are looking forward to building a legacy with him.”

Parker now joins the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook in the illustrious Team Jordan family.

