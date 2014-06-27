Jabari Parker is making power moves on his Draft Day. Prior to being drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker signed a shoe contract with Jordan Brand.

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The NBA newbie announced the new via Twitter where he shared a picture of a gold Jumpman tie pin in which he wore on his Draft Day. The caption read “#Family.”

President of Jordan Brand, Larry Miller said:

“We could not be more excited to have Jabari Parker officially join our Jordan Family. Jabari’s character and commitment to excellence makes him a perfect fit with Jordan Brand and we are looking forward to building a legacy with him.”

Parker now joins the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook in the illustrious Team Jordan family.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Chris Brown Rejects Plea Deal And Will Go To Trial For D.C. Case

Keepin’ Up With The Law: French Montana Faces Judge For Driving Violation

A Message To The Kids: August Alsina And Pusha T Say ‘FML’ To Deliver Powerful Message

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Power Moves: No. 2 NBA Draft Pick, Jabari Parker, Signs Shoe Deal With Jordan Brand was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: