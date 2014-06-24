Your Life Matters
City Leaders Listen To A Group Many Turn Away From – Teen Moms. A Special AWA/YOUR LIFE MATTERS Interview

When we at AM1310 The Light talk about YOUR LIFE MATTERS it includes the most precious and vulnerable among us – Indy newest residents – babies – and their mothers.  Especially new moms in their teens or between ages 18 and 19.  The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana along with the Department of Public Safety recently held a Community Conversation with a cross section of teen moms in Indianapolis.  The get together at Light of the World Church was an effort by female city leaders to hear directly from teen and young moms what their frustrations are and what things the and resources could the city and non profit and other organizations to do to help teen mo and young moms and their babies succeed.  Jennifer Pope Baker, Executive Director of the Women’s Fund and Deputy Public Safety Director Valerie Washington appeared on Afternoons with Amos to tell the community what they learned about teen moms in America’s Eleventh Largest City.  Not only were resources an issue, the teen moms told Baker and Washington, but employees at agencies teen moms are sent to for help, look down upon teen moms, treating them almost as pariahs.  There’s a need for more mentors and counseling and providing positive support to Indy’s teen moms is also what the leaders heard.  Click the Media Player To Hear a Fascinating Conversation About a Group in Indy Where Truly Lives Matter. Runs 27 Minutes ©2014 WTLC/Radio One. 

City Leaders Listen To A Group Many Turn Away From – Teen Moms. A Special AWA/YOUR LIFE MATTERS Interview was originally published on praiseindy.com

Afternoons with Amos , Amos Brown , Department of Public Safety , disrepect for teen moms , help for teen moms , help for young pregnant women , Indy teen moms , Jennifer Pope Baker , mentors for teen moms , teen mom stingma , teen moms , Valerie Washington , Womens Fund of Central Indiana , Your Life Matters

