Entertainment News
Home

You The Real MVP: Lebron Takes In $30 Million From Dr. Dre’s Deal With Apple

Leave a comment

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine weren’t the only two notable names to benefit from the deal with Apple. According to ESPN, Lebron James made over $30 million in both cash and stock when Apple bought Beats Electronics for $3 billion.

 

LBJ took in a small stake with Beats Electronics in 2008 and has reportedly worked closely with cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to promote the company’s headphones. James also starred in a commercial for the popular headphones and has a very limited edition pair of his own signature Beats headphones as well.

The Miami Heat superstar is paid $19.1 million a year by the Heat to play basketball, however, the Beats deal netted him more money this year than basketball.

Wow, finally a good call on a play by Lebron.

Check out Lebron’s old commercials for the Beats Electronics brand below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

#NewRules: The Recording Academy Makes Changes To The Grammy’s Category Requirements

Queen Latifah Gets Connected With Wireless Company, Cricket

Shooter Charged In Death Of Twista’s Bodyguard

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

You The Real MVP: Lebron Takes In $30 Million From Dr. Dre’s Deal With Apple was originally published on theurbandaily.com

apple , Beats Electronics , Lebron James

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close