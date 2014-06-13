You The Real MVP: Lebron Takes In $30 Million From Dr. Dre’s Deal With Apple

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine weren’t the only two notable names to benefit from the deal with Apple. According to ESPN, Lebron James made over $30 million in both cash and stock when Apple bought Beats Electronics for $3 billion.

LBJ took in a small stake with Beats Electronics in 2008 and has reportedly worked closely with cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to promote the company’s headphones. James also starred in a commercial for the popular headphones and has a very limited edition pair of his own signature Beats headphones as well.

The Miami Heat superstar is paid $19.1 million a year by the Heat to play basketball, however, the Beats deal netted him more money this year than basketball.

Wow, finally a good call on a play by Lebron.

Check out Lebron’s old commercials for the Beats Electronics brand below.

