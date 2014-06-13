Entertainment News
Home

Billionaire Status: Michael Jordan Increases Stake In Charlotte Hornets

Leave a comment

The legendary Michael Jordan is officially a billionaire. Yes, we’re all wondering why this is JUST happening.

According to Forbes, Jordan who estimates $90 million a year in gross income has just increased his stakes in the Charlotte Hornets from 80 percent to 89.5 percent. His equity in the NBA team is reportedly now worth $416 million in addition to him currently being worth an estimated $750 million and there you have it, the first athlete to become a billionaire- kind of.

 

In 2008, Tiger Woods became the first athlete to become a billionaire. two months later, Woods crashed his Escalade and fell from grace (or something of that sort).

Jordan is now the second wealthiest African-American, trailing behind Oprah Winfrey.

Congrats on increasing your fortune Mr. Jordan!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

You The Real MVP: Lebron Takes In $30 Million From Dr. Dre’s Deal With Apple

#NewRules: The Recording Academy Makes Changes To The Grammy’s Category Requirements

Queen Latifah Gets Connected With Wireless Company, Cricket

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Billionaire Status: Michael Jordan Increases Stake In Charlotte Hornets was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Black Billionaires , forbes , michael jordan , nba

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close