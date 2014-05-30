Rita Ora first brought her bold London streetwear aesthetic to the red carpet in 2012, and we haven’t been able to keep our eyes off her ever since. Thanks to her cool mashup of menswear, punk and urban influences, the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer is already the toast of the fashion industry with a spokesperson deal for DKNY and a collaboration in the works with Adidas.

MUST READ: Curly To Straight Without Any Heat Damage! Enter To Win A HAIRepir Kit From ORS

We love Rita Ora‘s fearless approach to dressing from her unapologetically loud accessories to her signature red lipstick. Taking a cue from the 23 year-old singer, we came up with several ways to spice up your wardrobe this season. Check out 10 style tips we learned from Rita Ora.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

Jump On It: 25 Playsuits You Need To Upgrade Your Summer Look

An A-Z Guide On How To Pronounce Every Designer’s Name [VIDEO]

10 Style Tips We Learned from Rita Ora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com