Yield – 2 cups
Prep Time – 10 minutes
Cook Time – 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Raspberry Lemonade Sparkling ICE
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 fresh jalapeños, minced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup ketchup
- 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- One 6 oz. can of tomato paste
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke
- 3 tablespoons scotch, whiskey, or bourbon (optional)
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan and add the onion, garlic, and jalapeño. Lightly sauté on a low flame for 5 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste, ketchup, and mustard to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes stirring continuously.
- Pour 1 bottle Raspberry Lemonade Sparkling ICE to the saucepan and stir until all ingredients are combined.
- Add balsamic vinegar and liquid smoke. Simmer for 25 minutes.
- Before you strain the sauce, mix in 3 tablespoons of your favorite scotch, whiskey, or bourbon (optional).
- Push sauce through a fine mesh strainer.
Related Stories:
CHAT ‘N CHEW: What Does The Travel Channel’s Newest Star, Daym Patterson Think Of Tres Carnes’ NYC BBQ?!
Turn Up! 20 Jams You MUST Play At Your BBQ This Memorial Weekend
Check Out This Gallery:
Fire Up The Grill: How To Make The Most Succulent BBQ Sauce Ever [RECIPE] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
comments – add yours