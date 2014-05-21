Recipes
Home

Fire Up The Grill: How To Make The Most Succulent BBQ Sauce Ever [RECIPE]

Leave a comment

BBQ Sauce

Yield – 2 cups

Prep Time – 10 minutes

Cook Time – 30 minutes

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle Raspberry Lemonade Sparkling ICE
  • 1 white onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 fresh jalapeños, minced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • One 6 oz. can of tomato paste
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke
  • 3 tablespoons scotch, whiskey, or bourbon (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan and add the onion, garlic, and jalapeño.  Lightly sauté on a low flame for 5 minutes.
  2. Add the tomato paste, ketchup, and mustard to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes stirring continuously.
  3. Pour 1 bottle Raspberry Lemonade Sparkling ICE to the saucepan and stir until all ingredients are combined.
  4. Add balsamic vinegar and liquid smoke.  Simmer for 25 minutes.
  5. Before you strain the sauce, mix in 3 tablespoons of your favorite scotch, whiskey, or bourbon (optional).
  6. Push sauce through a fine mesh strainer.

 

Related Stories:

CHAT ‘N CHEW: What Does The Travel Channel’s Newest Star, Daym Patterson Think Of Tres Carnes’ NYC BBQ?!

Turn Up! 20 Jams You MUST Play At Your BBQ This Memorial Weekend

Check Out This Gallery:

 

Fire Up The Grill: How To Make The Most Succulent BBQ Sauce Ever [RECIPE] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

BBQ Sauce , dining , food , recipe , sauce

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close