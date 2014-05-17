Danity Kane Loses Another Member & Continues On With Three

First there was five, then there was four and now there’s three.

During last night’s show in San Francisco, Danity Kane’s Aundrea Fimbres announced that she’s engaged and leaving the group to start a family. “I do have to say one thing if you guys don’t know. I just recently got engaged,” the 30-year-old singer shared during a kick-off #DKNoFilterTour performance. “Two dreams of mine have been to be a singer and be on stage like this and to have a family. In a couple of months, that’s all about to come true. I’m going to get married.”

She went on to give Shannon, Dawn and Aubrey her blessing. “They are going to kill it for you, while I go and have some babies!” she said. “I’ve gotten to do some amazing things with Danity Kane, but it’s time for me to start the next chapter in my life.”

“I thank you guys from the bottom of my heart,” she added. “I love you so much. And I just wanted you guys to know from me.”

DK3 dropped their new track “Lemonade” on May 15. The single’s cover art illustrates just three women.

