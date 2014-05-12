Donald Sterling Gives Unbelievable Interview To Anderson Cooper [TRANSCRIPT]

Thanks to CNN we have part of the transcript from the Donald Sterling interview with Anderson Cooper which will air Monday night at 8 PM ET. We figured we’d share it just in case you needed some comic relief to start off the new week and we promise you this thing is COMEDY!!
Take a look at some of their conversation below!
Sterling: “When I listen to that tape, I don’t even know how I can say words like that. … I don’t know why the girl had me say those things.”
Cooper: “You’re saying you were set up?”
Sterling: “Well yes, I was baited. I mean, that’s not the way I talk. I don’t talk about people for one thing, ever. I talk about ideas and other things. I don’t talk about people. I’m not a racist. I made a terrible, terrible mistake. And I’m here with you today to apologize and to ask for forgiveness for all the people that I’ve hurt.
When Anderson asked Sterling why it took so long for him to come out and speak Sterling responded,
“The reason it’s hard for me, very hard for me, is that I’m wrong. I caused the problem. I don’t know how to correct it. “I’m a good member who made a mistake and I’m apologizing and I’m asking for forgiveness. Am I entitled to one mistake, am I after 35 years? I mean, I love my league, I love my partners. Am I entitled to one mistake? It’s a terrible mistake, and I’ll never do it again. If the owners feel I have another chance, then they’ll give it to me.
The girl is black. I like her. I’m jealous that she’s with other black guys. I want her. So what the hell, can I in private tell her, you know, I don’t want you to be with anybody? I don’t know. An 80-year-old man is kind of foolish, and I’m kind of foolish. I thought she liked me and really cared for me. I guess being 51 years older than her, I was deluding myself. … I just wish I could ask her why, and if she was just setting me up.”
When asked about his Magic Johnson comments Sterling said he has since spoken to Johnson 2 times.
Cooper: “Did you apologize to him?”
Sterling: “If I said anything wrong, I’m sorry. He’s a good person. I mean, what am I going to say? Has he done everything he can do to help minorities? I don’t think so. But I’ll say it, he’s great. But I don’t think he’s a good example for the children of Los Angeles.”
We are popping our corn and getting ice in our soda glasses as we speak! We can’t wait to see this interview…there is nothing quite like a disillusioned clown speaking center ring in the circus of his or her own making!
