Just Married? Kim & Kanye Are Reportedly Man & Wife

UPDATE (May 5, 2014): Kim shot down the rumors that they tied the knot on the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala. “Still Kim, Mrs. West soon!” she told Vogue, noting that she’s tried on “quite a few wedding dresses” and has “narrowed it down” to at least a few or maybe one. “You’ll see, you’ll see,” she said. We knew it sounded too good to be true that they’d just quietly disappear and make this happen already.

____

Congratulations may be in order for Kimye! Sources report the lovebirds officially tied the knot in California last week.

According to Life & Style, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said “I do” in a private ceremony after obtaining their marriage license. “Kim and Kanye are now married on paper. They got their license in California over the past few days,” a source told the magazine.

MUST READ: Why Are We Not Surprised? Kim & Kanye Are Having Three Wedding Ceremonies

As we reported earlier, the parents to baby North West are hosting three wedding ceremonies – one in Southern California and two in France. Why so many? Well, aside from the bigger the better, the couple’s lawyers recommended they hold a civil ceremony at home prior to their French nuptials on May 24. “Typically, the U.S. recognizes citizens getting married in France, but dealing with a foreign government and paperwork could be a nightmare,” an insider told Radar Online. So just to be on the safe side, they had their first ceremony at home.

As far their upcoming nuptials in France, local law requires people getting married in the country to hold two marriage ceremonies. “A religious ceremony has to be performed after a civil ceremony, never before,” the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. explained. “The minister, priest or rabbi will require a certificate of civil marriage before any religious ceremony takes place.”

During a recent interview with Vogue, the cover stars said they are planning an intimate ceremony. “People are probably assuming we’re going to have this massive wedding, and I think it will be – but intimate,” Kim told the fashion bible. “Two hundred people – just all of our closest friends – a special night for us and all the people that really love us and that have supported us.”

MUST READ: Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Life & Style reports the 33-year-old reality star “has already picked out her wedding dress and will have multiple costume changes from major designers including Givenchy, Balmain and Lanvin.”

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. West!

RELATED STORIES

Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Multi-Million Dollar

Vogue’s Kim K & Kanye Cover On Track To Outsell FLOTUS & Beyonce Issues

Check Out This Gallery

Just Married? Kim & Kanye Are Reportedly Man & Wife was originally published on hellobeautiful.com