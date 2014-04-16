NewsOne Minute: DreamWorks Producing An Animated FIlm Starring Rihanna

DreamWorks Is Producing A 3D Computer Animated Post-Apocalyptic Feature w/ A Black Girl At The Center

DreamWorks Animation studios plans to add a little, shall we say, “color” to its growing, rather *vanilla* portfolio of movies, with its next project, titled Home, a 3D computer-animated feature film set in the future, which is based on Adam Rex’s children’s book The True Meaning of Smekday, and stars Rihanna (providing the voice for the starring character – an enterprising girl named Tip), Jennifer Lopez, Jim Parsons, and Steve Martin. Read more.

Non-Profit CEO Revives Historic Black Houston

Kathy Payton vacillates between ostensibly different worlds. “I live in a very gray area,” says the 51-year-old president and CEO of the Fifth Ward Redevelopment Corporation (Fifth Ward CRC) in Houston. She is charged with bringing affordable housing, workforce training programs, and businesses to the historic neighborhood of predominantly African-American residents whose median incomes do not rise above $25,000 per year. Read more.

Maya Rudolph Scores Her Own Variety Show!

Revisiting the classic variety show format, The Maya Rudolph Show will feature guest stars Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, and Sean Hayes. Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Janelle Monae will serve as the musical guest. R&b singer-producer Raphael Saadiq will be the bandleader. Read more.

‘It’s Been Like A Fairy Tale:’ NFL Player Gives Teen With Autism The Prom Night Of Her Dreams

Taylor Kirkwood, 18, had the night of her life last Saturday when a Superbowl champion took her to prom. Christine Michael, a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, is a family friends with the Kirkwoods, and agreed to take Taylor to the Anahuac High School prom, Click2Houston.com reported.

“I’m just here for Taylor,” Michael told the outlet. “It’s a blessing. Like I said, she’s a beautiful kid. I’m very proud of her.” Kirkwood is autistic, and also had scoliosis until she had corrective surgery for it a few years ago. Autism has left her with limited speech, but her high school classmates nominated her for Homecoming Queen earlier this year because of her perseverance, according to Today.com. Read more.

NYPD Program that Spied on Muslims Shut Down

The New York Police Department has abandoned a secretive program that dispatched plainclothes detectives into Muslim neighborhoods to eavesdrop on conversations and built detailed files on where people ate, prayed and shopped, the department said. Read more.

KFC Offers Limited Edition Chicken Corsage for Prom

When I watched the Today Show earlier and saw that KFC was offering a chicken corsage, I thought it was a joke. So I didn’t even bother to Google it to confirm its validity. Boy was I wrong. For $20, a young man can get his prom date a drumstick – in original, extra crispy, or Kentucky grilled – and a bed of baby’s breath. Read more.

