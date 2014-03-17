Kyle & Rachel Surprise Same Sex Couple Who Were Denied a Wedding Cake with a Wedding Cake!

Recently, a local business denied making a gay couple a wedding cake! Mike and Shane will be getting married next month and when they asked 111 Cakery for a wedding cake they were refused service.

“As artists, we have to find inspiration to create something special for our clients,” Randy McGath, who co-owns the bakery with his wife Trish, told the news station. “There is zero hate here … We want to show the love of Christ. We want to be right with our God, but we also want to show kindness and respect to other people.”

Today, Kyle & Rachel had the same sex couple on to make sure they knew they had their support! More importantly, Kyle & Rachel surprised them with a celebration cake and found a local business who will provide them a wedding cake for free. Big thanks to Kim’s Kake Kreations for stepping up to the plate and helping out. If you want to get some pastries for your office or even a wedding cake visit Kim’s Kake Kreations (info provided below).

K&R Surprise Couple!

Congrats to Mike and Shane on their upcoming wedding. Also, enjoy the cake.

5452 E Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 784-5253

