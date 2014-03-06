audio
Elle Varner Puts Foot In Cheating Boyfriend's A$$ On New Track

When singer-songwriter Elle Varner hit the music scene, she was painted as the sweet young girl who was so enamored with love that her whole album was about the many splintered feelings love comes with. However, on the singer’s single lifted off her second effort, she’s anything but sweet and in love.

Varner just released a song called “Cold Case” where she gets back at her cheating boyfriend. She lets him know that he stepped out on the wrong one and she won’t stand for it. The young R&B singer finally lets go of the two-timing fool by the end of the song, but not before threatening his life.

Check ”Cold Case” out below. Make sure you pick up Elle Varner’s upcoming sophomore album when  it drops sometime this year.

Pharrell Williams Clears Up ‘Blurred Lines’ Controversy

De La Soul Remake A Classic With J-Dilla [NEW MUSIC]

Laurieann Gibson Transforms Into Harlee In New Video

 

