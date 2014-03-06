Entertainment News
Prince Brings His Purple Madness To ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO]

It was all purple everything when Prince was the sole guest on “Arsenio.” Prince stopped by the late night talk show to chat and perform some songs from his extensive catalogue.

The Purple One visited Arsenio Hall’s show and shared things that revealed he is an everyday person with extraordinary talent. Prince shared that he is a great cook. Well, he didn’t necessarily go that far, but he did say he makes great omelettes. He humored that his friends are going to blame him for their health issues. “All my friends have high cholesterol.”

Prince also shared the one thing that pisses him off more than anything and it has nothing to do with his music. Here’s a tip, if you ever get into The Purple One’s personal space, do not touch his damn hair! As weird as people think Prince is, people touching his hair is the equivalent. He recounted the story of a person  doing that at a huge industry event. “”I was at an Oscars party and people kept bumping into me. And it always seems to be dudes.”

Before taking the stage to perform some old B-sides, Prince explained why he is very slow to put music out in this day and age. “”We live in a singles market. I come from the old school and love making albums. You wait until you have other songs to go with (ones you like). Without a contract, there’s no rush to do an album,” he told Arsenio.

