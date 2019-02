It’s good to be Sandra Bullock right about now! Not only is the A list actress up for an Oscar for her 2013 hit, ‘Gravity,’ she is about to make $70 million because of all the money the movie has raked in. The movie has reached $750 million at the international box office and Sandra was smart enough to negotiate a slice of all the movie’s profits ahead of filming. Kuh Ching!

See her Sunday night at the Academy Awards hosted by Ellen!

