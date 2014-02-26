Perez Hilton Compares Black Women To Hitler & Black Twitter Goes Off

The internet’s biggest bully seems to have met his match! Perez Hilton gave Black Twitter a reason to come for him when he likened Black women to Hilter, saying, “Some present logical arguments, but then Hitler attempted to justify the holocaust too.” Confused? Yeah I was too. This whole mess started when Hilton tweeted a video of actress and comedian, Pia Glenn’s Weekend Update, saying, “Inside every gay man is a fierce Black woman!” Everything was fine until…

Twitter hopped on Perez, claiming that his statement about Black women living inside of gay men was “dehumanizing” and “ignorant,” Hilton tried his best to justify his statement, claiming he was giving Black women props and ultimately stated that he’s not sorry for what he said:

“I AM genuinely hurt/saddened. Go back to your superiority complex and overreacting,” “I didn’t attack. They did,” “The whole overreaction has really bummed me out. :-(,” “ I only apologize in life if it’s with sincerity. I’m not sorry,” “I’m not racist,” “They should probably just ignore me and/or stop reading my tweets then.”

Personally, Hilton’s statement is something I’ve always said. As a Black woman with a bevy of gay male counterparts, we often joke about which came first–the gay or the sassy Black woman. And I know I’m not alone, celebrity blogger, Necole Bitchie even RT’ed Hilton! I wouldn’t call him a racist, but I would call him insensitive for the sake of being shocking.

After hours of tweeting back and forth with his critics, Hilton then responded to one Tweeter in particular, making the bold statement that loosely compared Black women to Hitler: “Some present logical arguments, but then Hitler attempted to justify the holocaust too.” That statement was bold, even for the celebrity blogger who’s known for taking below-the-belt shots at anyone he’s reporting on. Black Twitter isn’t buying Hilton’s explanation:

Sucks to have the tables turned, huh, Perez?

What do you beauties think about Perez Hilton’s bold statements?

Related Stories:

140 Characters Or More: Azealia Banks Beef With Perez Hilton Causes Controversy With ‘Gay Slur’

Khloe Kardashian Calls Perez Hilton Out On Being Her “Personal Bully”

Check Out This Gallery Of Black Women In History You Should Know:

From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History 56 photos Launch gallery From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History 1. Where Would We Be Without These Black Women? Source: 1 of 56 2. Zora Neale Hurston Source: 2 of 56 3. Zane Source: 3 of 56 4. Unita Blackwell Source: 4 of 56 5. Rebecca Walker Source: 5 of 56 6. Wilma Rudolph Source: 6 of 56 7. Sonia Sanchez Source: 7 of 56 8. Terry McMillan Source: 8 of 56 9. Toni Morrison Source: 9 of 56 10. Terri Sewell Source: 10 of 56 11. Suzan Lori-Parks Source: 11 of 56 12. Susan Rice Source: 12 of 56 13. Sojourner Truth Source: 13 of 56 14. Shirley Chisholm Source: 14 of 56 15. Ruth Simmons Source: 15 of 56 16. Rosa Parks Source: 16 of 56 17. Robin Kelly Source: 17 of 56 18. Phillis Wheatley Source: 18 of 56 19. Pearl Cleage Source: 19 of 56 20. Octavia Butler Source: 20 of 56 21. Ntozake Shange Source: 21 of 56 22. Nikki Giovanni Source: 22 of 56 23. Michelle Obama Source: 23 of 56 24. Michaëlle Jean (Canada) Source: 24 of 56 25. Maya Angelou Source: 25 of 56 26. Mary McLeod Bethune Source: 26 of 56 27. Mary Church Terrell Source: 27 of 56 28. Lorraine Hansberry Source: 28 of 56 29. Karen Bass Source: 29 of 56 30. Kamala Harris Source: 30 of 56 31. Ida B. Wells Source: 31 of 56 32. Harriet Tubman Source: 32 of 56 33. Gloria Naylor Source: 33 of 56 34. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (Liberia) Source: 34 of 56 35. Dr. Dorothy Height Source: 35 of 56 36. Donna Edwards Source: 36 of 56 37. Gwendolyn Brooks Source: 37 of 56 38. Fannie Lou Hamer Source: 38 of 56 39. Dame Eugenia Charles (Dominica) Source: 39 of 56 40. Cynthia McKinney Source: 40 of 56 41. Coretta Scott King Source: 41 of 56 42. Condoleezza Rice Source: 42 of 56 43. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Source: 43 of 56 44. Madame CJ Walker Source: 44 of 56 45. Cathy Hughes Source: 45 of 56 46. Bessie A. Buchanan Source: 46 of 56 47. bell hooks Source: 47 of 56 48. Bebe Moore Campbell Source: 48 of 56 49. Barbara Smith Source: 49 of 56 50. Ayanna Pressley Source: 50 of 56 51. Ayana Mathis Source: 51 of 56 52. Audre Lorde Source: 52 of 56 53. Asha-Rose Migiro (United Nations) Source: 53 of 56 54. Anna Tibaijuka (United Nations) Source: 54 of 56 55. Angela Davis Source: 55 of 56 56. Angela Davis Source: 56 of 56 Skip ad Continue reading From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History Did you know HelloBeautiful is on Instagram? Follow us! Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Perez Hilton Compares Black Women To Hitler & Black Twitter Goes Off was originally published on hellobeautiful.com