Perez Hilton Compares Black Women To Hitler & Black Twitter Goes Off

The internet’s biggest bully seems to have met his match! Perez Hilton gave Black Twitter a reason to come for him when he likened Black women to Hilter, saying, “Some present logical arguments, but then Hitler attempted to justify the holocaust too.” Confused? Yeah I was too. This whole mess started when Hilton tweeted a video of actress and comedian, Pia Glenn’s Weekend Update, saying, “Inside every gay man is a fierce Black woman!” Everything was fine until…
Twitter hopped on Perez, claiming that his statement about Black women living inside of gay men was “dehumanizing” and “ignorant,” Hilton tried his best to justify his statement, claiming he was giving Black women props and ultimately stated that he’s not sorry for what he said:
“I AM genuinely hurt/saddened. Go back to your superiority complex and overreacting,”
“I didn’t attack. They did,”
“The whole overreaction has really bummed me out. :-(,” “
I only apologize in life if it’s with sincerity. I’m not sorry,”
“I’m not racist,”
“They should probably just ignore me and/or stop reading my tweets then.”
Personally, Hilton’s statement is something I’ve always said. As a Black woman with a bevy of gay male counterparts, we often joke about which came first–the gay or the sassy Black woman. And I know I’m not alone, celebrity blogger, Necole Bitchie even RT’ed Hilton! I wouldn’t call him a racist, but I would call him insensitive for the sake of being shocking.
After hours of tweeting back and forth with his critics, Hilton then responded to one Tweeter in particular, making the bold statement that loosely compared Black women to Hitler: “Some present logical arguments, but then Hitler attempted to justify the holocaust too.” That statement was bold, even for the celebrity blogger who’s known for taking below-the-belt shots at anyone he’s reporting on. Black Twitter isn’t buying Hilton’s explanation:
Sucks to have the tables turned, huh, Perez?
What do you beauties think about Perez Hilton’s bold statements?
Related Stories:
140 Characters Or More: Azealia Banks Beef With Perez Hilton Causes Controversy With ‘Gay Slur’
Khloe Kardashian Calls Perez Hilton Out On Being Her “Personal Bully”
Check Out This Gallery Of Black Women In History You Should Know:
From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History
From A-Z: Dynamic Black Women In History
1. Where Would We Be Without These Black Women?Source: 1 of 56
2. Zora Neale HurstonSource: 2 of 56
3. ZaneSource: 3 of 56
4. Unita BlackwellSource: 4 of 56
5. Rebecca WalkerSource: 5 of 56
6. Wilma RudolphSource: 6 of 56
7. Sonia SanchezSource: 7 of 56
8. Terry McMillanSource: 8 of 56
9. Toni MorrisonSource: 9 of 56
10. Terri SewellSource: 10 of 56
11. Suzan Lori-ParksSource: 11 of 56
12. Susan RiceSource: 12 of 56
13. Sojourner TruthSource: 13 of 56
14. Shirley ChisholmSource: 14 of 56
15. Ruth SimmonsSource: 15 of 56
16. Rosa ParksSource: 16 of 56
17. Robin KellySource: 17 of 56
18. Phillis WheatleySource: 18 of 56
19. Pearl CleageSource: 19 of 56
20. Octavia ButlerSource: 20 of 56
21. Ntozake ShangeSource: 21 of 56
22. Nikki GiovanniSource: 22 of 56
23. Michelle ObamaSource: 23 of 56
24. Michaëlle Jean (Canada)Source: 24 of 56
25. Maya AngelouSource: 25 of 56
26. Mary McLeod BethuneSource: 26 of 56
27. Mary Church TerrellSource: 27 of 56
28. Lorraine HansberrySource: 28 of 56
29. Karen BassSource: 29 of 56
30. Kamala HarrisSource: 30 of 56
31. Ida B. WellsSource: 31 of 56
32. Harriet TubmanSource: 32 of 56
33. Gloria NaylorSource: 33 of 56
34. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (Liberia)Source: 34 of 56
35. Dr. Dorothy HeightSource: 35 of 56
36. Donna EdwardsSource: 36 of 56
37. Gwendolyn BrooksSource: 37 of 56
38. Fannie Lou HamerSource: 38 of 56
39. Dame Eugenia Charles (Dominica)Source: 39 of 56
40. Cynthia McKinneySource: 40 of 56
41. Coretta Scott KingSource: 41 of 56
42. Condoleezza RiceSource: 42 of 56
43. Chimamanda Ngozi AdichieSource: 43 of 56
44. Madame CJ WalkerSource: 44 of 56
45. Cathy HughesSource: 45 of 56
46. Bessie A. BuchananSource: 46 of 56
47. bell hooksSource: 47 of 56
48. Bebe Moore CampbellSource: 48 of 56
49. Barbara SmithSource: 49 of 56
50. Ayanna PressleySource: 50 of 56
51. Ayana MathisSource: 51 of 56
52. Audre LordeSource: 52 of 56
53. Asha-Rose Migiro (United Nations)Source: 53 of 56
54. Anna Tibaijuka (United Nations)Source: 54 of 56
55. Angela DavisSource: 55 of 56
56. Angela DavisSource: 56 of 56
Perez Hilton Compares Black Women To Hitler & Black Twitter Goes Off was originally published on hellobeautiful.com