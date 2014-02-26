Kanye West Performs Medley Of Hits On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ [VIDEO]

After recently wrapping up the second leg of his North American “Yeezus” tour, Kanye West made a special appearance on the newest late night talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Kanye reflected on his SNL appearance in 2007, the ten-year anniversary of his first album, “College Dropout” and how he plans on breaking down the industry’s limitations. The difference between this interview with many of his recent interviews (and rants) is that Ye seemed happy, some may even say he seemed humble. The music mogul spoke about his daughter’s influence before confirming rumors that he is back in the studio working on his next project now.

Ye wrapped up his appearance on the late night talk show by performing a medley of all of his classics, including “Jesus Walks,” “Touch the Sky,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” “All of the Lights,” “Mercy” and “Black Skinhead.”

Check out the video of Ye’s performance below.

Check out Kanye’s interview with Seth Meyers on the next page.

