audio
Home

Kanye West Performs Medley Of Hits On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

After recently wrapping up the second leg of his North American “Yeezus” tour, Kanye West made a special appearance on the newest late night talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Kanye reflected on his SNL appearance in 2007, the ten-year anniversary of his first album, “College Dropout” and how he plans on breaking down the industry’s limitations. The difference between this interview with many of his recent interviews (and rants) is that Ye seemed happy, some may even say he seemed humble. The music mogul spoke about his daughter’s influence before confirming rumors that he is back in the studio working on his next project now.

Ye wrapped up his appearance on the late night talk show by performing a medley of all of his classics, including “Jesus Walks,” “Touch the Sky,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” “All of the Lights,” “Mercy” and “Black Skinhead.”

Check out the video of Ye’s performance below.

Check out Kanye’s interview with Seth Meyers on the next page.

Kanye West Performs Medley Of Hits On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West , Late Night With Seth Meyers , snl

1 2Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close