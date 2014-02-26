Entertainment News
Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez Allegedly Attacks Another Inmate

Aaron Hernandez Press Conference

 

According to TMZ, former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is in trouble for attacking another inmate at the Bristol County Jail where he is currently incarcerated while he awaits trial.

Sources tell TMZ that Hernandez, who is usually segregated from the general population..was allowed to take a walk in an isolated hallway and somehow he came into contact with another inmate.

Hernandez reportedly recognized the other inmate and spazzed out…beating the inmate fairly severely.

Sources claim Hernandez and the other inmate had been talking crazy back and forth all day long. One source says the other guy had been harassing Aaron nonstop and Hernandez had apparently had enough.

Hernandez has been locked up since June 26, 2013 and is facing murder charges stemming from the 2013 shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

