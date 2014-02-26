Entertainment News
Gabrielle Union Discusses Being A Survivor Of Rape [VIDEO]

During a very frank discussion on ABC’s “The View“ Gabrielle Union talked to the ladies about the effects that being raped at the age of 19-years-old had on her.

Take a look at the conversation in the video below.

 

 

Everyone has their own way of dealing with the crises that may happen in a person’s life after such a traumatic event occurs. We totally get what she is saying though and we dig the fact that she is saying it. Salute Ms. Union.

 

