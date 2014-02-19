radio now old
Day 2 of the ‘Sex Olympics!’

You don’t have to go to Sochi, Russia to participate in the Olympic games. Kyle & Rachel started their own Sex Olympics and each day they are tallying your hookups to compete for medals for your country! Whatever country has the most hookups by Monday morning wins the gold medal! They country that is awarded points is the origin of your last name. For example, Kyle has a German last name so each time he hooks up you can chalk one up for Germany!

So far, Ireland has the most number of hookups with 23!

Listen NOW:

