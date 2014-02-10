How Michelle Obama Would Handle Justin Bieber

Entertainment News
Things are getting a little outta control in Justin Bieber’s life.

A number of people have started to weigh in on how they would handle Justin Bieber in his current situation.

The latest person to talk about how they would handle JB, none other than Michelle Obama!

In a recent interview, The First Lady talked about how she would handle the situation.

It might not have been exactly what Mama Bieber wanted to hear…  She said:

“I would pull him close. You know, I don’t know if it would be advice as much as action. I would be very present in his life right now. And I would be probably with him a good chunk of the time, just there to talk, to figure out what’s going on in his head, to figure out who’s in his life and who’s not, you know. I found that to be the case with my kids They just want you near, you know — they want that advice from a parent. They want to see you on a daily basis, you know, because the thing is he’s still a kid. He’s still growing up. So, I would pull him close.”

I’ll let that soak in while you enjoy some Bieber music ;)

