George Zimmerman Wants To Get In The Ring With Kanye West

George Zimmerman is trolling us all.

The former neighborhood watchman who was found not guilty of murder in July after he gunned down unarmed, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, wants to fight Kanye West in a boxing match because he has a reputation of bullying “defenseless” people, reports The Huffington Post.

During a phone conversation with The Huffington Post, Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman, who’sbehind the Zimmerman boxing match, revealed that someone from West’s camp reached out to his company. “All these rappers are saying that they want to fight [Zimmerman],” he said. “So, we’ll see who comes on board.” The promoter says Zimmerman is willing to square off against the “Yeezus” star. “He’s entertaining the thought of it,” Feldman told HuffPost. “He’s boxing-training every day, he said. He’s open to fight anybody, but we’ll pick whoever is best.” A representative for West was not immediately available for comment.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the “celebrity” boxing match will be aired online and on Pay-Per-View on March 1, 2014.

“It was my idea,” Zimmerman, 30, said in an interview with Radar Online.

“Prior to the incident I was actually going to the gym for weight loss and doing boxing-type training for weight loss and a mutual friend put me in contact with Damon and provided me with an opportunity and motivation to get back in shape and continue with my weight loss goals and also be able to help a charity out.”

California rapper The Game said that he’s ready, able and willing to fight George Zimmerman.

“I will beat the f**k out of him,” said the rapper to TMZ. “I would not be boxing for me. I’d be boxing for the legacy of Trayvon Martin and for his family.

“I would box him to knock him out…I would definitely take pleasure in it,” he continued. “It’s legal, and I want to show him you can solve your disputes without a weapon.”

Rapper DMX has allegedly also expressed interest in fighting Zimmerman.

