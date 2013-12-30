Entertainment News
Action Bronson Announces ‘Blue Chips 2′ Tour Dates

Action Bronson isn’t slowing down for anyone. Following the recent success of being named part of the XXL Freshman Class of 2013, the Queens native isn’t slowing down for anyone.

 

Earlier today, Bronson announced his “Blue Chips 2” tour, which includes 18 tour dates. The tour will begin on Jan. 10 in New York and will wrap things up in Hawaii on Feb. 10.

Check out the tour dates below.

